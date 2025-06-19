Georgia woman extradited for alleged fake bill scheme at Dollar General

The Brief Imani Alexis Taylor was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $20 bills at Dollar General stores in metro Atlanta, identified after being pulled over in Oklahoma City. Taylor was extradited to Covington, facing additional charges linked to similar incidents involving fake currency, with connections to counterfeit bills used in Senoia. Taylor and Ramel Stallings are suspected of distributing counterfeit bills across multiple counties, drawing attention from the U.S. Secret Service; the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of passing counterfeit bills at Dollar General stores across multiple counties in metro Atlanta, months after the case first made headlines.

What we know:

Senoia Police said Imani Alexis Taylor was identified and taken into custody following an April investigation in which she allegedly used fake $20 bills to pay for merchandise at a Dollar General on Highway 16. Her arrest came after she was pulled over in Oklahoma City, where a state trooper discovered Taylor had active warrants in Georgia.

Imani Alexis Taylor (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Following her arrest, Taylor was first extradited to Covington, where police say she faces additional charges related to a similar incident involving fake currency. Investigators in Covington linked the counterfeit bills to the same type used in the Senoia case, based on a FOX 5 report that aired earlier this year.

Senoia Police say Taylor was not alone at the time of her arrest. She was accompanied by 37-year-old Ramel Stallings, who had already been charged in connection with the same counterfeiting operation. Authorities say Stallings had previously drawn the attention of the U.S. Secret Service after a bag containing counterfeit money was left behind in a hotel room in Tennessee.

Investigators believe Taylor and Stallings worked together to distribute counterfeit bills at Dollar General stores in Coweta, Spalding, and Newton counties. During the Oklahoma arrest, officers also discovered merchandise and receipts in the vehicle from stores as far away as Kansas City.

Ramel Stallings (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Taylor has been charged with forgery in Coweta County. The investigation remains ongoing with multiple agencies now involved.