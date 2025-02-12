18-year-old arrested for trespassing, drugs at Apalachee High School

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested at Apalachee High School after it was discovered that he was in the school illegally. Herson Galindo is facing criminal trespass and drug charges. No weapons were found to be in his possession at the time of his arrest.



An 18-year-old high school student was arrested on trespassing and drug charges after it was found that he managed to make it inside Apalachee High School, a school he did not attend.

What we know:

Herson Galindo, 18, of Atlanta, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with criminal trespass, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, and possession of drugs on school grounds, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Galindo, who is currently a high school student at Tri Cities High School in East Point, rode the bus to Apalachee High School with his girlfriend, who is a student at Apalachee. The sheriff's office says another student encountered Galindo loitering in the hallways and hiding in bathrooms and reported this to one of the School Resource Officers on duty inside the school. The SROs were able to locate Galindo and learned he was not a student at Apalachee High School. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a single vape pen containing THC.

No weapons were found to be in his possession at the time of Galindo’s arrest, and it is not believed that he was engaging in the sale of narcotics at the school.

What we don't know:

Galindo had not been booked into the Barrow County Detention Center. No information about his bond has been released.