18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say

Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad."

Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Investigators arrested him about two days after a shooting on N. 2nd Street Extension in Griffin.

Deputies found two men shot and a car stalled in the middle of the street. Officials said one man had a gunshot wound to the face and another man had a gunshot wound to the neck. Both men were hospitalized, and their conditions are unknown.

Sheriff's office officials said detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene. Investigators continued examining evidence that night and determined the shooting was related to a drug deal.

Law enforcement field for warrants Tuesday and arrested Hunter the next day.