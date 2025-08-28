17-year-old arrested for shooting at Holmes MARTA station

article

The Brief MARTA police arrested 17-year-old Gabriel Webb-Williams in connection with an Aug. 13 shooting at H.E. Holmes rail station. The victim was shot in the abdomen during a fight in the station’s taxi pick-up area and treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Webb-Williams was taken into custody Thursday morning with a handgun and booked into Fulton County Jail on multiple charges.



MARTA police announced Thursday that a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the H.E. Holmes rail station.

The incident happened on Aug. 13, just before 2 p.m., when officers responded to reports of two men fighting in the taxi pick-up area outside the station. The confrontation escalated, and one man was shot in the abdomen. The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injury.

PREVIOUS STORY: MARTA faces scrutiny after H.E. Holmes station shooting, manhunt

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Gabriel Webb-Williams, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Thursday morning around 7:45 a.m., MARTA’s Criminal Apprehension Team spotted a man matching the suspect’s description at the same rail station. Officers arrested Webb-Williams, who was carrying a handgun at the time.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal use of an article with an alternate ID mark.

What they're saying:

MARTA officials said the quick work of the specialized team helped bring the suspect into custody and prevent further violence.