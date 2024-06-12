17-year-old Alto teenager charged with aggravated stalking, child exploitation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged 17-year-old Paten Diontae Carter of Alto with aggravated stalking and child exploitation.

The arrest follows a request from the Cornelia Police Department on May 14 to investigate an allegation of child exploitation.

Carter was taken into custody and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center on June 5.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Cornelia Police Department at 706-778-4314 or the GBI regional investigative office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI's tip submission page, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Once the investigation is concluded, the findings will be handed over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.