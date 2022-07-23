16-year-old shot while walking to nearby gas station on M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. NW., police say

Atlanta police say that a 16-year-old was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. NW. while he was walking to a nearby gas station.

Officers say that they responded to the incident around 3:10 a.m. to a person shot report at 1981 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd NW., where they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old told authorities that as he was walking to a nearby gas station when he heard shots and realized he had been wounded.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

At this time, the identity of the teen has not been released, and no further information has been given as an investigation is undergoing.