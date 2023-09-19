16-year-old Marietta teenager killed after crashing into tree

article

A 16-year-old teenager is dead after a crash around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Marietta.

According to Marietta Police Department, Liv Teverino of Marietta crashed into a tree while driving on Burnt Hickory Road near Devonwood Trail.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they discovered a 2016 Volvo XC90 engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the surrounding area.

Once the fire was extinguished they found Teverino inside the vehicle.

Teverino was a student at Marietta High School. Students could be seen gathered around a memorial in the school's parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

The following letter was sent to MHS families:

It is with great sadness that I reach out to share news of a loss in our community. Liv Teverino, a junior at Marietta High School, was killed in a car accident last night. Many of our students and staff are aware of this situation; as our kids head home from school today, we wanted to make sure you were aware as well.

Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. As part of the MHS International Baccalaureate Programme and our state champion cross country team, she embodied passion and dedication. As with everything she undertook, Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence. Outside of school, Liv was recognized as a community leader and was chosen to be part of this year's Cobb Youth Leadership cohort.

In remembering Liv, we don't just recall her achievements but the heart, spirit, and determination with which she achieved them.

This morning, we gathered to support our students and staff. I am grateful for the teachers, counselors, social workers, psychologists, and community leaders who joined us throughout the day to support those in need. I want you to know that, above all, the emotional and mental well-being of our students, staff, and families is and will always be our top priority.

Students will respond to the loss of a classmate in different ways. If your child wants to talk, answer their questions simply and honestly. Know that it is our goal to walk alongside you to support your child.

If you feel your child needs additional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly.If your child was absent today due to this situation, the absence will be considered "excused." Please email our attendance clerk, Tamara Benning, at tbenning@marietta-city.org.Our Marietta community is resilient, and in times of adversity, we find strength in one another.

Equally as important, we will continue to love and honor Liv and the Teverino family.

Marietta Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) officers were called in to Investigate the crash. The investigation remains open and anyone with information is urged to contact STEP Investigator Roper at 770-794-5357.