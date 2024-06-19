16-year-old girl with mental health issues missing in Fayetteville

article

A 16-year-old girl has been missing since early this morning from a home in the 12000 block of Riviera Drive in Fayetteville and police are asking the public for their help to find her.

Clayton County police say they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, responders spoke with the caller, who reported that a female juvenile had left the home without authorization at approximately the same time the call was made. The 16-year-old named Murdice Mallory has a history of leaving without permission. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and red and white bottoms. She is known to suffer from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Mallory is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Units conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate the missing juvenile. In response to the situation, the Clayton County Police Central Headquarters has entered her details into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC). Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Public Information Officer (PIO) have been notified of the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the juvenile to contact the Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747 immediately. The safety of the juvenile is a top priority, and any assistance from the public could be crucial in ensuring her swift and safe return.