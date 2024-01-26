Expand / Collapse search
16-year-old critical after shooting in northwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - A 16-year-old was shot around 2 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Oldknow Drive NW in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the teenager was not conscious when they arrived and was transported in critical condition to a hospital.

No other information was released. It is not known if any arrests have been made.
 