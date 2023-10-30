16 individuals facing online child exploitation charges in Forsyth County

article

Last weekend, a multi-agency law enforcement operation, named Operation Masquerade, was conducted in Forsyth County with the objective of targeting individuals who engage in online child exploitation and solicit minors for sexual purposes. This collaborative effort involved members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Alpharetta Police Department, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

During the three-day operation, law enforcement successfully apprehended 11 individuals on various charges related to child exploitation:

Carlos Ortiz-Penado, also known as "Rafael," a 37-year-old resident of Gainesville, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor, and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sex.

Salvador Alejandro Vazquez, alias "Salva," a 33-year-old individual from Lawrenceville, faced charges of Child Molestation and Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor. Vazquez claimed to be a missionary from Guatemala, legally selling bibles in the United States.

Erick Rafael Garban-Ochoa, a 31-year-old resident of Stone Mountain, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor. He was revealed to be an illegal alien from Venezuela, having crossed the border without proper documentation approximately one month and 14 days before his arrest.

Tucker Pigott, a 29-year-old Cumming resident, faced charges of Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor, and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sex.

Srinath Banothu, a 28-year-old individual from Waleska, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor.

Cody Wood, a 33-year-old resident of Dahlonega, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor, and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sex.

Israel Ibarra-Hinojosa, a 30-year-old resident of Ringgold, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor.

Tahir Taylor, a 24-year-old individual from Loganville, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor.

Peter Heintz, a 39-year-old resident of Marietta, faced charges of Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor, and Computer Crime: Obscene Internet Contact with a Minor.

Brett DelRosso, a 33-year-old resident of Woodstock, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor. He also had a hold for Cherokee County.

Michael Kinser, a 29-year-old resident of Lilburn, was charged with Computer Crime: Illegal Solicitation, Enticement or Seduction of a Minor, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude. Notably, Kinser had a prior conviction in Florida in 2014 for related offenses, which required him to register as a sex offender in that state.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Salvador Vazquez

In addition to the 11 arrests made, law enforcement officials have pending warrants for the arrest of five more individuals on charges related to Obscene Internet Contact with a Minor.

Operation Masquerade is the second operation of its kind conducted in Forsyth County, following Operation Just Cause in 2019, which resulted in the arrest of 24 individuals for similar charges. All 24 of those arrested in the previous operation have either pled guilty or were convicted of their respective offenses.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman expressed his satisfaction with the operation's outcomes, stating, "Endanger our children in Forsyth County and you will find out what jail and no bond looks like. I am very proud of our Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and appreciate the unwavering support of our partner agencies during this operation." He also issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to monitor their children's online activities and remain vigilant against potential online predators.