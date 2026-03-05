16 charged with RICO violation in North Georgia drug investigation

article

The Brief 16 North Georgians are accused of violating the RICO Act. Authorities made the arrests as part of a lengthy racketeering investigation. Agents seized large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, pharmaceutical opioids and firearms.



A months-long racketeering investigation dubbed Operation Silent Hand culminated Wednesday as authorities executed nine search warrants across North Georgia, resulting in 16 arrests and the seizure of dozens of kilograms of illegal drugs.

What we know:

Those arrested are accused of running a drug trafficking operation where methamphetamine, fentanyl, and oxycodone were distributed across a six-county area, including Hall, Habersham, Franklin, Stephens, White, and Gwinnett counties.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Chad O’Neal Davis, 54, Demorest, GA (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The following individuals are charged with violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act:

William Doug Allen, 54, Lula, GA

Tonya Doster Pitts, 51, Lula, GA

Chad O’Neal Davis, 54, Demorest, GA

Bart William Starks, 58, Canon, GA

Randall Stewart Hill, 57, Canon, GA

Leslie Nicole Brown Cedillo, 39, Cleveland, GA

Yvonn Parker Brown, 64, Toccoa, GA

Amy Michelle Williams, 51, Toccoa, GA

Breann Denae Coalley, 54, Mt. Airy, GA

Haven Douglas Allen, 31, Alto, GA

Arthur Lee Poore, 63, Gainesville, GA

Rodney Wayne Crump, 59, Alto, GA

Kandi Nicole Stewart, 48, Demorest, GA

Mona Lisa Summers, 62, Mt. Airy, GA

Sarita King Davidson, 60, Cornelia, GA

Linda Waddell Thompson, 62, Demorest, GA

Agents seized the following contraband during the investigation:

32 kilograms of methamphetamine

4 pounds of fentanyl

Numerous diverted pharmaceutical opioids

Multiple firearms

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Large amounts of illegal drugs were confiscated during Operation Silent Hand on Mar. 4, 2026. (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

All those arrested in connection with the operation have been booked in the Hall or Habersham County jails.

Authorities have arrested 20 people so far, but the investigation remains active, and additional arrests are expected.

What you can do:

If you have any information on drug-related activity, you can call GBI ARDEAO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release further information about the investigation or identify the four other suspects arrested.