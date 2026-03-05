Hoppy ending for bunny tangled in goal net in backyard of Kennesaw home

article

A wild bunny is back in the briar after getting tangled in a soccer net.

The Georgia Wildlife Network is using this as a cautionary tale.

Rabbit's lucky foot

What we know:

It is not clear if the rabbit was working on its kicks ahead of the FIFA World Cup, but a Kennesaw family found its hind foot tangled in a soccer net Monday morning.

The family called the Georgia Wildlife Network which hopped to it, sending a licensed rehabber to the scene. "We are so relieved to share there are no injuries," the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

It was lucky for the rabbit that its foot was fine, and it was later released back into the wild.

Nets not a good idea

What you can do:

Outdoor sports equipment and decorative netting can pose "serious risks to wildlife," according to rescue experts. While the recent rescue in Kennesaw involved a rabbit, these hazards impact a variety of species throughout the state each season. Responders frequently see adult deer with antlers trapped in volleyball or hammock netting, as well as birds of prey caught in mesh. For many birds, these encounters result in "devastating injuries that cannot be repaired."

To prevent "immense suffering," advocates recommend making small changes to how outdoor gear is stored. Ideally, all sports equipment should be disassembled or stored indoors when not in use. At a minimum, residents should avoid keeping nets in the middle of their yards and instead move items closer to the home if they must stay outside.

As the rescue group noted, "Georgia loves its wildlife, and simple awareness like this helps protect them."