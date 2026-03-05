Crews extinguish Norcross apartment fire that displaced 16

article

The Brief 16 were displaced after a fire damaged some Norcross apartment units. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. About four units were damaged by flames, smoke and water.



Sixteen people are without a home after flames damaged multiple apartment units on Windsor Woods Lane Wednesday night, fire officials said.

What they're saying:

Crews responded to a fire at the Huntington Ridge Apartments just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, where they saw smoke coming from a lower unit in the two-story building.

Twenty people were safely evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported.

One unit sustained heavy fire damage, while three others sustained smoke and water damage.

Officials also said that although smoke alarms were installed, they did not sound when the flames began.

The American Red Cross and property management are assisting 16 people who were displaced.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental.