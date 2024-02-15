$15K reward: 2019 Butts County home invasion murder unsolved

article

The reward has been increased to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a 40-year-old man during a 2019 home invasion in Butts County.

Derrick Denson was killed when 2 or 3 masked men walked through his unlocked front door on Jan. 2, 2019, on Shoemaker Street and held Denson and another man at gunpoint. At some point during the incident, Denson was shot in the head. Paramedics transported Denson to a hospital in Macon where he died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Butts Co. Sheriff offers $5,000 reward in home invasion murder

A $5,000 reward was offered immediately after the incident. That reward was then increased to $10,000 by Crime Stoppers. Now, it has been increased to $15,000. That money will be given to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information, contact Lt. Matt Munger or Captain Rick Gandee at 770-775-8216. All tipsters will remain anonymous.