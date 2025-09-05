14 people, including 3 juveniles, arrested for violent crimes in Stone Mountain area
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 14 people, including three juveniles, were arrested last week during a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals Task Force targeting suspects linked to violent crimes in the Stone Mountain area.
What we know:
On Aug. 26, deputies served arrest warrants at a home on Copperfield Circle in Decatur for four suspects wanted in connection with armed robberies and aggravated assaults. The operation quickly expanded, resulting in 68 additional warrants and the seizure of weapons and drugs.
Authorities said deputies confiscated 15 firearms — 11 of them illegally modified with automatic switches — along with 220 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of ecstasy, and 82 grams of cocaine.
The suspects, whose ages range from 15 to 43, face a variety of felony charges. Among those arrested were:
Adults Arrested
Desiree George, 43
- Possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, silencer, or dangerous weapon prohibited.
Kendrick Clark, 21
- Possession of prohibited weapons
- Obstruction of law enforcement
- Giving false information
- Tampering with evidence
Egide Irankunda, 17
- Possession of prohibited weapons
- Elder abuse
- Assault
- Possession of firearm during a felony
- Armed robbery
Makhi Johnson, 18
- Possession of prohibited weapons
Michael Vaughn Barron, 19
- Possession of prohibited weapons
Deandre Tucker, 18
- Possession of prohibited weapons
Sanchez Latimore, 18
- Possession of prohibited weapons
Joshua Harris, 19
- Possession of prohibited weapons
Kristopher Woullard, 19
- Possession of prohibited weapons
Treonte Brintley, 23
- Possession of prohibited weapons
- Failure to appear (active warrant)
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of firearm during a crime
- Murder
Sa’Quan Bailey, 21
- Possession of prohibited weapons
- Trafficking Ecstasy
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II substances
Three juveniles were also arrested and were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and elder abuse. Their names are being withheld because of their ages.
What we know:
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for the mug shots of the adults.