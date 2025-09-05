14 people, including 3 juveniles, arrested for violent crimes in Stone Mountain area

The Brief DeKalb deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested 14 suspects, including three juveniles, tied to robberies and assaults in Stone Mountain. Operation resulted in 68 warrants, 15 firearms seized (11 with illegal switches), and narcotics including ecstasy, cocaine, and marijuana. Charges range from weapons violations and drug trafficking to armed robbery, elder abuse, aggravated assault, and murder.



The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 14 people, including three juveniles, were arrested last week during a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals Task Force targeting suspects linked to violent crimes in the Stone Mountain area.

What we know:

On Aug. 26, deputies served arrest warrants at a home on Copperfield Circle in Decatur for four suspects wanted in connection with armed robberies and aggravated assaults. The operation quickly expanded, resulting in 68 additional warrants and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

Authorities said deputies confiscated 15 firearms — 11 of them illegally modified with automatic switches — along with 220 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of ecstasy, and 82 grams of cocaine.

The suspects, whose ages range from 15 to 43, face a variety of felony charges. Among those arrested were:

Adults Arrested

Desiree George, 43

Possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, silencer, or dangerous weapon prohibited.

Kendrick Clark, 21

Possession of prohibited weapons

Obstruction of law enforcement

Giving false information

Tampering with evidence

Egide Irankunda, 17

Possession of prohibited weapons

Elder abuse

Assault

Possession of firearm during a felony

Armed robbery

Makhi Johnson, 18

Possession of prohibited weapons

Michael Vaughn Barron, 19

Possession of prohibited weapons

Deandre Tucker, 18

Possession of prohibited weapons

Sanchez Latimore, 18

Possession of prohibited weapons

Joshua Harris, 19

Possession of prohibited weapons

Kristopher Woullard, 19

Possession of prohibited weapons

Treonte Brintley, 23

Possession of prohibited weapons

Failure to appear (active warrant)

Aggravated assault

Possession of firearm during a crime

Murder

Sa’Quan Bailey, 21

Possession of prohibited weapons

Trafficking Ecstasy

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II substances

Three juveniles were also arrested and were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and elder abuse. Their names are being withheld because of their ages.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for the mug shots of the adults.