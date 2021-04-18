Missing 13-year-old Gwinnett boy with special needs found safe, police say

article

A 13-year-old boy with special needs who wandered away from home has been found safe and reunited with his family, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Luke Poste, is about 5’1, weighs around 130, blue eyes and has light brown or blonde hair.

According to police, Luke has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and suffers from behavioral mental health issues. They say Luke has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Luke was last seen leaving home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday wearing a black shirt with the sleeves cut off and a wolf on front, black headphones, dark colored cargo pants and white Adidas shoes.

