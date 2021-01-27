13-year-old girl reported missing in Fulton County

article

Police in East Point, Georgia are hoping the public can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for over a month.

Officials with The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children say La'mya Prather disappeared from her family's Atlanta home on Dec. 2. That was the last time she was seen or heard from.

"I just want her to come home," Prather’s mother told the organization. "I love her and our door is always open for her."

Police believe Prather may still be in the metro Atlanta area or near College Park.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and had her hair dyed black and red when she was last seen.

If you know anything that can help police find Prather, please call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

