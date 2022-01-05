Philadelphia fire: 13 dead, including 7 children, in Fairmount row home fire

13 people have died and two others are seriously injured following a fire inside of a three-story row home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the three-story row home on the 800 block of North 23rd Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters responded to the scene they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home.

Fire companies began working to put out the fire, and in the process discovered that there were multiple fatalities.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire claimed the lives of 13 people including seven children. The ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Two other victims, including a child, were taken to hospitals and listed in critical, but stable condition. Eight people were able to safely evacuate the home, according to fire officials.

The building is a Philadelphia Housing Authority property that has been split into multiple units. Officials say 26 people lived in the building.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday morning, as he called for prayers. "Losing so many kids is just devastating."

Investigators say the home was equipped with four smoke detectors and none of them were operational. Fire officials say there were smoke detector inspections at the house in 2019 and 2020, and that they could only identify to potential exits from the home, due to its configuration.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX was over the scene of the deadly fire later Wednesday morning. ( )

Fire officials say they are working with the Fire Marshal's Office in order to determine the cause of the fire.

"We plan on making sure that this tremendous loss of life did not happen in vain," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy.

Neighbors tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley they woke up after 6 a.m. to the sound of screams that sounded as if they were coming from the street and not inside the home. One of the neighbors shared video that appeared to show flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Dozens of police and fire officials were on the scene throughout the morning, and federal officials from the ATF were also seen on the block following the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Deputy Commissioner Murphy said that it is 'not necessarily' considered suspicious at this time.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter