12-year-old Newton County student facing felony for toy gun at school, deputies say

A 12-year-old student in Newton County has been charged with a felony after officials say he brought a toy gun to his middle school.

Officials say the Liberty Middle School student was arrested by Newton County deputies on Monday.

The preteen is charged with possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, a felony. The case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

This is the fourth Newton County student who has been arrested in October.

Last week, a 13-year-old Liberty Middle School student was charged with terroristic threats and acts. A 12-year-old girl at Clements Middle School was arrested and also charged for online threats a week earlier.

A 14-year-old boy from Alcovy High School was arrested on Oct. 21 after officials said they found a knife in his backpack.