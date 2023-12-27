12-year-old missing since November in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov. 15.

Police say Nieng (no other name given) was last seen in the 500 block of Rays Road in Stone Mountain.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has black eyes and hair. She was last wearing a black and white striped shirt and black and white plaid pants.

If you have seen her, please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.