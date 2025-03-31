11-year-old DeKalb student headed to national spelling bee for 2nd time

article

An 11-year-old DeKalb County student is once again preparing to represent Georgia on the national stage, after clinching the top spot in the state spelling competition.

What we know:

Sarv Dharavane, a student at Austin Elementary, won the Georgia Association of Educators State Spelling Bee, earning a return trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. It was a standout moment for the young speller, whose final word sealed his victory and guaranteed another shot at the national title.

Joining him at the national competition will be 12-year-old runner-up Sara Daoud. Both students will represent Georgia among the nation’s top young spellers.

What's next:

Sarv made it to the semifinals in last year’s national competition. This time around, he hopes to go even further.