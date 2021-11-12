Expand / Collapse search
$10K reward offered for arrest in series of metro Atlanta firearm burglaries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and The National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to find a group of suspects connected to multiple burglaries in the metro Atlanta area involving firearms.

Officials say on Nov. 1, the suspects burglarized the Candler Road Pawn Shop in Decatur, abandoning a stolen U-Haul truck at the scene and stealing two firearms. 

Right before that burglary, investigators say the group attempted to target two other stores: Mainsheet Guns & Range in Lilburn, and Range, Guns & Safes in DeKalb County.

Two days after their successful burglary in Decatur, officials say the group continued its crimes with a burglary at the Army Navy Outdoor Center in Stockbridge, where they stole around 20 firearms, and tried to burglarize the Bulls Eye Indoor Range & Gun Shop in Lawrenceville.

In each case, the suspects were armed and wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks, and gloves.

We take this crime very seriously," said Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons."Firearms trafficking is a serious offense that results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible."

If you have any information about the burglaries, please call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 888-283-8477, or by email at ATFtips@atf.gov.

