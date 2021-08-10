$100,000 reward for info about missing Atlanta teen, Crime Stoppers say

A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a missing 14-year-old Atlanta girl last seen on Thursday afternoon at her school.

Caitlin Winchester was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday walking along Northside Parkway from North Atlanta High School towards Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta Public Schools said. Her parent told authorities she usually rides the bus home, but never arrived that evening.

She is described by school police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and has long braids. She was last seen wearing a black top, brown and red plaid skirt.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta posted the reward has been increased to $100,000.

"For information leading to the safe return from any improper abduction of the person identified as the victim hereafter, or the arrest and indictment of the subjects for the following case," Crime Stoppers stipulated in its post.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Public School Police Department at 404-802-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.