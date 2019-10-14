$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta man's murder

Police in Atlanta said they hope a larger reward will increase the number of tips to help catch a violent criminal.

Demetris Malone was found shot multiple times in the bedroom of a home in the 1500 block of Alder Lane back in July by a house sitter, according to police.

Detectives said they have no leads in the case.

Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: Housesitter finds man shot dead inside Atlanta home