10 positive COVID-19 cases in 9 Cobb County elementary schools

After one week of face-to-face learning nine Cobb County elementary schools are already reporting COVID-19 cases.

The Cobb County School District will not say exactly how many cases are at each school, only that there are less than 10 positive coronavirus cases at Blackwell, East Valley, Nicholson, Powers Ferry, and Shallowford Falls elementary schools in East Cobb County, Milford Elementary School in Marietta, Picketts Mill Elementary School in Acworth, Sanders Elementary School in Austell and Nickajack Elementary School in Smyrna.

"I had no idea. I did not know. This was my son's first day. He was doing virtual," parent and COVID-19 survivor Myron Walker revealed.

"I am surprised. I did not know that. Nobody told me, that is not fair," parent Reina Machaeo commented.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Some parents said they return to face-to-face learning with a lot of anxiety, like mom Delanie Woodard who only has one child.

"A lot of parents think about the physical and not the mental. My husband and I walked that tight rope and decided our son needed the socialization. I tell parents not to judge others so much on their decisions," Woodard said.

GET MORE EDUCATION HEADLINES

Woodward said the district and even her son's school had done a great job in the fight against COVID-19. All Cobb County students must wear masks at school.

About 60 percent of the district's enrolled elementary students chose face-to-face learning. After one week of in-class learning 37 cases are confirmed.

It was not comforting news for some parents.

"I am upset. I have a newborn and we cannot afford to get sick. We will be going back to virtual," Mom Rukiya Mustafaa complained.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.