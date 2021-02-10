1 suspect dead, 1 in custody after violent home invasion in Sandy Springs

A brutal and violent home invasion ended abruptly after one of the suspects accidentally shot and killed himself while pistol-whipping the victim. Now, that man’s accomplice has been taken into custody after being on the run for nearly two months.

It happened on Dec. 14, 2020, at an apartment located at 5555 Roswell Road. Sandy Springs police said officers arrived to find the severely beaten victim running in the parking lot away from his residence. He told officers one of the suspects was still inside the apartment having suffered a gunshot wound while pistol-whipping him.

Najahan Khan, 22, of Fort Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he immediately died after his gun accidentally discharged.

Najahan Khan (Sandy Springs Police Department)

The second suspect, identified as Najahan Khan’s brother had been on the run for nearly two months. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Ishmael Levi Khan was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service in Crawford County.

Ishmael Levi Khan (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Investigators said the victim was targeted after agreeing to meet with a person he met through a dating app. Instead of that person, the two brothers arrived and forced their way into his home.

Ishmael Levi Khan was booked into the Fulton County jail on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony murder.

