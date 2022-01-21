Atlanta Police investigate after man stabbed, hospitalized

Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday evening.

According to investigators, officers went to North Ave. NE near the intersection of Courtland St. NE and found a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

