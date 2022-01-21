Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Police investigate after man stabbed, hospitalized

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday evening. 

According to investigators, officers went to North Ave. NE near the intersection of Courtland St. NE and found a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition. 

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

