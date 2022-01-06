1 shot at Dunwoody shopping center, police investigate
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police responded to the scene of a shooting at a shopping center Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, officers responded to the Perimeter Village shopping center located at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road around 12 p.m.
Officers found a man near the Walmart at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
Police said there is no threat to the public in the area.
An investigation continues.
