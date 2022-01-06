1 shot at Dunwoody shopping center, police investigate

Dunwoody police responded to the scene of a shooting at a shopping center Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers responded to the Perimeter Village shopping center located at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road around 12 p.m.

Officers found a man near the Walmart at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said there is no threat to the public in the area.

An investigation continues.

