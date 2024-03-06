1 person shot at MARTA College Park Station

One person was shot Wednesday at MARTA's College Park station, according to MARTA Police Department.

The person was not killed and is being treated for their injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody, according to MPD.

Rail service is not being affected at this time.

MARTA says it will provide more information when it is available.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.