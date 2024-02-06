1 person detained after shots fired report near Roswell Krystal location

A person was detained Tuesday night after gunfire was reported near a Krystal restaurant on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell, according to Roswell Police Department.

Multiple officers responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. However, they did not find any evidence of gunfire upon arrival.

Roswell PD did not explain why they detained one person.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.