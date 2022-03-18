1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits median in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly vehicle crash involving two pedestrians Friday morning.

Authorities were called to Peachtree Parkway around 7:00 a.m. after at least two people were struck by a Toyota Prius.

The Toyota was traveling in the southbound lanes and made a sudden left turn onto the concrete median that divided the roadway," officials said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

Two people who stopped to help after the car crashed, were hit by a 2006 Dodge Durango. The Dodge was traveling in the northbound lanes along Peachtree Parkway, officials said.

"The Prius partially obstructed the view of the lane and the Durango driver did not see the pedestrians," deputies said.

One person was taken to Northside Forsyth with injuries which were described as non-life threatening. The other pedestrian, later identified as 48-year-old John Waldon, was transported to Emory John's Creek where he was pronounced dead.

The Traffic Specialists Unit is conducting an investigation.

