1 man dead, 4 injured in DeKalb County shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting involving five victims.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard.
Police were told an unknown group of suspects tried to rob a 16-year-old during a car meet-up. That theft allegedly turned into a shooting, and the following five people were hit:
- 20-year-old male shot in the neck was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
- 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, life-threatening.
- 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, non-life-threatening.
- 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his stomach, life-threatening.
- 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm, non-life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
None of the victims have been identified beyond their ages and injuries.
The exact location of the shooting was not specified.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department reported the information provided in this article.