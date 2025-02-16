Expand / Collapse search

1 man dead, 4 injured in DeKalb County shooting

By
Published  February 16, 2025 9:28pm EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting involving five victims.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard.

Police were told an unknown group of suspects tried to rob a 16-year-old during a car meet-up. That theft allegedly turned into a shooting, and the following five people were hit:

  • 20-year-old male shot in the neck was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
  • 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, life-threatening.
  • 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, non-life-threatening.
  • 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his stomach, life-threatening.
  • 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm, non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

None of the victims have been identified beyond their ages and injuries.

The exact location of the shooting was not specified.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department reported the information provided in this article.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews