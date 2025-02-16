1 man dead, 4 injured in DeKalb County shooting

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting involving five victims.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard.

Police were told an unknown group of suspects tried to rob a 16-year-old during a car meet-up. That theft allegedly turned into a shooting, and the following five people were hit:

20-year-old male shot in the neck was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, life-threatening.

19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, non-life-threatening.

19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his stomach, life-threatening.

19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm, non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

None of the victims have been identified beyond their ages and injuries.

The exact location of the shooting was not specified.