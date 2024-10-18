1 found dead inside home along Jamerson Forest Circle

A person has died in a house fire in Cobb County on Friday evening.

According to the Cobb County Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Jamerson Forest Circle after receiving reports of the fire fully engulfing a home.

Crews began battling the blaze, and a search was conducted inside the home. It was then that a person was located inside. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish the blaze and to address any hot spots.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cobb County Police Department will release the victim's identity once it has been confirmed and next of kin have been notified.