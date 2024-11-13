1 displaced after early morning house fire in Gainesville

article

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Gainesville, prompting a swift response from Hall County Fire Rescue.

At approximately 3 a.m., firefighters arrived at the 3100 block of Esther Drive to find a split-level home engulfed in flames, with heavy fire concentrated in the garage and main living area, according to a press release.

Crews quickly launched an aggressive attack using hand lines inside the home and deployed the deck gun on Engine 4 to gain control over the blaze. The bulk of the fire was extinguished within a short time, and a primary search of the home confirmed it was clear.

One resident was displaced as a result of the fire and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The extent of the individual’s injuries has not been disclosed.

Due to the significant damage to the home, the American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the displaced resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.