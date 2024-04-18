1 dead, 1 injured in Athens double shooting Wednesday night

article

One person was killed and another person was hospitalized as the result of a late-night shooting April 17 in the 100 block of Huntington Road, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Nigel Zachariah Turner of Athens who had been shot to death.

A second gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at David.harrison@accgov.com. ### Lieutenant Jody Thompson Public Information Office