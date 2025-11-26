1 dead, 1 injured after fight inside Buckhead high-rise apartment

The Brief One man dead and another injured after stabbing inside Buckhead high-rise. Police say the altercation began between acquaintances inside an apartment. Detectives interviewing the survivor and reviewing video to determine charges.



A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday inside a Buckhead high-rise apartment building, and another man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the Huntley Apartments on Park Avenue, where they found a man in his 20s or early 30s dead in a hallway from a chest wound. Investigators also located another man who had been injured during the altercation.

Police said the stabbing appears to have stemmed from a dispute between two acquaintances inside an apartment unit. Paramedics transported the surviving man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where detectives plan to interview him to determine what led to the deadly encounter and whether any charges will be filed.

Authorities are still working to confirm the relationship between the two men and whether either lived in the apartment. Investigators said neighbors reported hearing a commotion, and officers are reviewing doorbell camera footage and other video from the building.

Animal control officers were also called to the scene after police learned a large animal was inside the unit where the dispute began.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved. Additionally, it is unknown at this time what type of animal was found inside.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.