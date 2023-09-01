1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-20 near Riverside Parkway on Thursday afternoon

The Cobb County Police Department's STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is currently probing a fatal traffic collision at approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, just west of Riverside Parkway.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that a green 2019 Ford Escape, driven by a 32-year-old female, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, approaching Riverside Parkway when the Ford Escape veered off the roadway and collided with a tree along its path.

The female driver lost her life in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A female passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was fortunate to escape with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

CCPD is urging anyone with information that could shed light on the events leading up to the crash to come forward. If you possess relevant information, please contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.