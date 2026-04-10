1 critically injured in South Fulton shopping center shooting

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The Brief An individual was shot at a South Fulton shopping center and is in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened outside a Zaxby’s on Campbellton Fairburn Road. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.



Police are investigating a shooting that left an individual in critical condition at a South Fulton shopping center.

What we know:

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to the scene on Campbellton Fairburn Road. Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened outside a Zaxby’s in the shopping center.

The victim was later found near a nearby restaurant and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations unit are actively working the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time. Police have not released additional details as the investigation continues.