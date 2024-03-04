1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to double shooting in Newton County

article

A 20-year-old Conyers man has been arrested for a double shooting on Feb. 25 in Newton County.

According to Newtown County Sheriff's Office, Robert Smith has been charged with aggravated assault (family violence), possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.

NCSO says two men were shot shortly before 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Elme Apartments in Covington.

The initial investigation determined that the shooting was domestic violence related.

One of the men sustained major injuries while the other received minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says they are still looking for 19-year-old Jordan Smith in connection to the shooting.