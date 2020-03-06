Woodward takes Class 4A crown in team effort

article

Walker Kessler may tower over most high school basketball players a 7 feet tall, but it was a combined effort from Kessler and his teammates to win the Class AAAA state championship over Cross Creek Friday afternoon, 75-56.

"As you can tell, I'm a little struggling with word right now, but there's no feeling like it," Kessler, a UNC commit, said. "The team I'm on is such a good team, a talented team that doesn't have to go through me. We have five, six, just endless weapons, like an arsenal. In the end, we were just the better team."

Kessler put up a team-high 17 points and Will Richards was right behind him, adding 15 for the War Eagles. All five starters scored in the double-digits.

It was a physical battle on defense, where Kessler also had all five of the War Eagles' blocks. Michael Whitmore had five of the team's 10 steals.