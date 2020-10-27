Expand / Collapse search
Week 9 Team of the Week: River Ridge Knights

By
Published 
Team of the Week
FOX 5 Atlanta

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Cherokee County’s River Ridge hasn’t posted a winning record since 2011, but after a signature win over archrival Creekview on Friday, the Knights are 6-0 for the first time in school history. That's why we've crowned them our Team of the Week.

"It makes you feel good waking up in the morning 6-0, but record doesn't really matter," running back Amehre Morrison said. "It doesn't really display how good we really are."

Morrison, a 5-foot-8 junior, leads the Knights offense, which will make them a tough out in Class AAAAAA. Morrison has 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns through the season's six games.

"It's something to be proud of, but you can't really let that get to your head," Morrison said of being named the High 5 Sports Team of the Week. "It's one game at a time, and we've got a big game this week with homecoming, so just focusing on that."

Morrison was a big part in the overtime win over the Grizzlies. River Ridge hosts winless Centennial this week before meeting Johns Creek on Nov. 13 in what will likely be a game that decides the Region 7 winner.

Led by former Wheeler and Pebblebrook head coach Michael Collins, the Knights are experiencing a rebirth. Collins is known for his ability to breathe life into struggling football programs.

"Every accolade they're getting, everything they get is definitely deserved and should be coming to them," Collins told High 5 Sports. "They've been together a really long time, and they're a very close group. They work extremely hard. Great group of guys on and off the field, so anything they get is well-deserved and I couldn't be happier for them.