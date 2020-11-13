Expand / Collapse search

Week 10 High 5 Recap

By
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - We're all inching closer and closer to the playoffs -- with many region titles on the line already tonight.

It’s time for High 5 playoff brackets!

Cody Chaffins, certified High 5 bracketology expert, is back by popular demand as region titles begin to be claimed.

Let's see how some of those teams got to the region title finish line, as we dive in with Week 10 highlights.

Decatur vs. Southwest DeKalb

Tucker vs. Langston Hughes

Woodward Academy vs. Tri-Cities

Lakeside vs. Chamblee

680 THE FAN CALL OF THE WEEK: Gainesville vs. Denmark

Mill Creek vs. Collins Hill

Dacula vs. Central Gwinnett

Lovejoy vs. Westlake

Creekside vs. Jonesboro

Banneker vs. Mundy’s Mill 

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: North Hall vs. Cherokee Bluff

Cartersville vs. Calhoun

Union County vs. Rabun County

SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Athens Academy vs. George Walton Academy

