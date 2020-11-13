Week 10 High 5 Recap

ATLANTA - We're all inching closer and closer to the playoffs -- with many region titles on the line already tonight.
It’s time for High 5 playoff brackets!
Cody Chaffins, certified High 5 bracketology expert, is back by popular demand as region titles begin to be claimed.
Let's see how some of those teams got to the region title finish line, as we dive in with Week 10 highlights.
Decatur vs. Southwest DeKalb
Tucker vs. Langston Hughes
Woodward Academy vs. Tri-Cities
Lakeside vs. Chamblee
680 THE FAN CALL OF THE WEEK: Gainesville vs. Denmark
Mill Creek vs. Collins Hill
Dacula vs. Central Gwinnett
Lovejoy vs. Westlake
Creekside vs. Jonesboro
Banneker vs. Mundy’s Mill
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: North Hall vs. Cherokee Bluff
Cartersville vs. Calhoun
Union County vs. Rabun County
SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Athens Academy vs. George Walton Academy
