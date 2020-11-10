Week 10 Game of the Week Preview: North Hall vs. Cherokee Bluff

While North Hall's record is 5-3 and Cherokee Bluff is 8-0, these Region 7-Class AAA foes both come in with undefeated region records, which means our Week 10 Game of the Week will likely decide who takes home that region crown this season.

Cherokee Bluff, in just its third season playing football, has a perfect 8-0 record under head coach Tommy Jones, who came over from Dacula to start the Bears' program in 2018.

The Bears are ranked No. 9 in 3A, which is their first top-ten ranking in school history.

David Bishop's Trojans seem to be finding their footing at just the right time, reeling off five straight wins after starting the season 0-3. North Hall still has a tough game with Dawson County on the schedule to finish out the regular season, so this matchup could go a long way towards determining their eventual playoff fate.