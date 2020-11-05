Week 10 Game of the Week: Oconee County vs. Monroe Area

Our Week 10 Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week will decide Class AAA-Region 3: Oconee County Warriors (7-0) vs. the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes (6-1).

There is good reason to “Fear the Spear” this season as the Warriors haven’t missed a beat after quarterback Max Johnson graduated and moved on to LSU.

Head coach Travis Noland’s team has beaten four ranked teams on their way to a perfect record, and Oconee County is currently ranked second in the state.

On paper, this looks like it could be a lopsided affair, but former Collins Hill head coach Kevin Reach has steadily improved the football program at Monroe Area, and the unranked Purple Hurricanes are usually tough at home. Their only loss came to Loganville in Week 1, and it was a one-point game.