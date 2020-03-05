Sesberry, Douglass Astros take second-straight state title

Going into the Class AA state championship game, senior guard Kayla Sesberry was averaging 15 points per game. She brought it to another level in the title game, putting up a game-high 25 points as the Astros successfully defended their state crown against Southwest Macon, 56-46.

After leading 27-21 at halftime, Douglass broke it open in the third, going up by double digits before Southwest Macon cut the lead to two late in the fourth. Sesberry again came up big for the Astros, notching a key steal and back-to-back buckets.

In the end, the Astros hoisted the Class AA state trophy for the second-straight year, holding off Southwest Macon, 56-46.

