Playoff quarterfinals recap

By
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - We've all warmed back up and dried off from a soggy, frigid Sweet 16 playoff round just in time for the quarterfinals. With trips to the semifinals on the line, we have plenty of High 5 action to get to.

We'll start with the big schools and work our way down, with some Cody Chaffins bracketology along the way.

Class AAAAAAA

Lowndes vs. Milton

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Parkview vs. Collins Hill

Colquitt County vs. Norcross

Friday Night Heights: West Forsyth vs. Grayson

Breaking down Class 7A, 6A and 5A:

Breaking down Class 7A, 6A, 5A so far

HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 7A, 6A, 5A through the third round of the playoffs so far.

Class AAAAAA

Valdosta vs. Carrollton

Langston Hughes vs. Buford

Allatoona vs. Westlake

Lee County vs. River Ridge

Class AAAAA

Warner Robins vs. Blessed Trinity

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus vs. Jefferson

Team of the Week Riverdale vs. Benedictine

Breaking down Class 4A:

Breaking down Class 4A so far

HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 4A through the third round of the playoffs so far.

Class AAA

Peach County vs. Oconee County

Appling County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

Cedar Grove vs. Crisp County

Breaking down Class 3A, 2A:

Breaking down Class 3A, 2A so far

HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 4A, 2A through the third round of the playoffs so far.

Class AA

Thomasville vs. Callaway

Bleckely County vs. Rabun County

Class A-Private

Fellowship Christin vs. Trinity Christian

ELCA vs. Prince Avenue Christian

Breaking down Class A:

Breaking down Class A so far

HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class A through the third round of the playoffs so far.