Playoff quarterfinals recap

ATLANTA - We've all warmed back up and dried off from a soggy, frigid Sweet 16 playoff round just in time for the quarterfinals. With trips to the semifinals on the line, we have plenty of High 5 action to get to.
We'll start with the big schools and work our way down, with some Cody Chaffins bracketology along the way.
Class AAAAAAA
Lowndes vs. Milton
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Parkview vs. Collins Hill
Colquitt County vs. Norcross
Friday Night Heights: West Forsyth vs. Grayson
Breaking down Class 7A, 6A and 5A:
Breaking down Class 7A, 6A, 5A so far
HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 7A, 6A, 5A through the third round of the playoffs so far.
Class AAAAAA
Valdosta vs. Carrollton
Langston Hughes vs. Buford
Allatoona vs. Westlake
Lee County vs. River Ridge
Class AAAAA
Warner Robins vs. Blessed Trinity
Class AAAA
Carver-Columbus vs. Jefferson
Team of the Week Riverdale vs. Benedictine
Breaking down Class 4A:
Breaking down Class 4A so far
HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 4A through the third round of the playoffs so far.
Class AAA
Peach County vs. Oconee County
Appling County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
Cedar Grove vs. Crisp County
Breaking down Class 3A, 2A:
Breaking down Class 3A, 2A so far
HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 4A, 2A through the third round of the playoffs so far.
Class AA
Thomasville vs. Callaway
Bleckely County vs. Rabun County
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christin vs. Trinity Christian
ELCA vs. Prince Avenue Christian
Breaking down Class A:
Breaking down Class A so far
HIGH 5's Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class A through the third round of the playoffs so far.