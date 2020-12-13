Playoff quarterfinals recap

We've all warmed back up and dried off from a soggy, frigid Sweet 16 playoff round just in time for the quarterfinals. With trips to the semifinals on the line, we have plenty of High 5 action to get to.

We'll start with the big schools and work our way down, with some Cody Chaffins bracketology along the way.

Class AAAAAAA

Lowndes vs. Milton

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Parkview vs. Collins Hill

Advertisement

Colquitt County vs. Norcross

Friday Night Heights: West Forsyth vs. Grayson

Breaking down Class 7A, 6A and 5A:

Class AAAAAA

Valdosta vs. Carrollton

Langston Hughes vs. Buford

Allatoona vs. Westlake

Lee County vs. River Ridge

Class AAAAA

Warner Robins vs. Blessed Trinity

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus vs. Jefferson

Team of the Week Riverdale vs. Benedictine

Breaking down Class 4A:

Class AAA

Peach County vs. Oconee County

Appling County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

Cedar Grove vs. Crisp County

Breaking down Class 3A, 2A:

Class AA

Thomasville vs. Callaway

Bleckely County vs. Rabun County

Class A-Private

Fellowship Christin vs. Trinity Christian

ELCA vs. Prince Avenue Christian

Breaking down Class A: