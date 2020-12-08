Playoff quarterfinals Game of the Week Preview: Parkview vs. Collins Hill

It’s an all-Gwinnett County tussle from The Hill as four-time state champ Parkview plays on the road against a for-real Collins Hill team led by one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver combos in the state.

The No. 6 Eagles weren’t on many radars before quarterback Sam Horn and Florida State commit Travis Hunter starting connecting early on in 2020. Former Central Gwinnett head coach Todd Wofford has joined head coach Lenny Gregory to help fine-tune the Eagles offense. But it’s the Collins Hill defense that has really stepped it up in the postseason, allowing just 13 points overall in wins against Alpharetta and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Eric Godfree has the Panthers into the postseason for the fifth consecutive year. Last week on the road, Parkview handled East Coweta with no problem — a team that beat Collins Hill earlier this season. Parkview is currently unranked, but they’ve had no problem in their first two playoff games.

The two schools have only faced each other seven times, with Parkview winning five of the games.