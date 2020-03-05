Pace Academy takes home its third-ever state championship

Sharman White created a legacy in a decade at Miller Grove, but he's beginning to write another one with Pace Academy.

White coached his eighth team to state championship victory on Thursday night, as the Knights beat Jefferson in a low-scoring affair, 48-35.

The Dragons made their first appearance in the state final in Jefferson history, and they jumped out to an early lead. But as the game wore on, the Knights paced the game.

Pace junior forward/center Cole Middleton added a game-high 15 points. Senior guard Owen Parker led scoring for Jefferson with 11 points.

The hard-fought win is Pace's third state crown.