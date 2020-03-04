Holy Innocents girls defend state title in Class A Private

Led by one of the nation's top players, the Holy Innocents' Episcopal School girls basketball team successfully defended its Class A Private crown Wednesday afternoon.

Jillian Hollingshead put up a double-double, and Jada Farrell led all players with 21 points as the Golden Bears defeated St. Francis, 66-53.

The Golden Bears led by four at the half and opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run.

The state championship is Holy Innocents' second straight and third in the last five years.

"It's never been done at our school, to go back-to-back," head coach Nichole Dixon said. "A lot of the kids who've graduated sent in videos and sent really encouraging texts, just saying 'Y'all go out there and make some history.' You know, the kids battled out there today. They followed the game plan perfectly. I'm just so proud of them. I'm so happy for our seniors. They've done a great job and led us very well."