High school coaches, administrators weigh in on fall football

Plenty of people around Georgia are wondering about the likelihood of fall high shool sports across the state. Many of the questions surround high school football.

FOX 5 has been talking with coaches, administrators and experts about the upcoming season. Below are some of those conversations, with more to come.

The Georgia High School Association will start permitting football teams to practice with helmets on Monday, July 20th. Here is more information on the GHSA's latest update: GHSA update on football helmets and other COVID-19 policies